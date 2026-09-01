"Who Is the Man of the Shroud?" Exhibition

"Who Is the Man of the Shroud?" museum exhibition in San Antonio offers a unique experience for all ages: Discover science, medicine, history, and art related to the most-studied artifact in history -- the Shroud of Turin. Learn about this ancient, linen cloth mysteriously imprinted with the image of a tortured and crucified man's body. Who is he? You decide. Get up-close with full-size replicas, audio tour, bronze sculpture of the body, and more!