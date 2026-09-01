"Who Is the Man of the Shroud?" Exhibition
"Who Is the Man of the Shroud?" Exhibition
"Who Is the Man of the Shroud?" museum exhibition in San Antonio offers a unique experience for all ages: Discover science, medicine, history, and art related to the most-studied artifact in history -- the Shroud of Turin. Learn about this ancient, linen cloth mysteriously imprinted with the image of a tortured and crucified man's body. Who is he? You decide. Get up-close with full-size replicas, audio tour, bronze sculpture of the body, and more!
Pilgrim Center of Hope
Free, donations are welcomed and appreciated
Every week through Oct 23, 2026.
Friday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Pilgrim Center of Hope
2105213377
shroud@pilgrimcenterofhope.org
Pilgrim Center of Hope
7680 Joe Newton StSan Antonio, Texas 78251
2105213377
shroud@pilgrimcenterofhope.org