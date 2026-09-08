The Grounding Force Week October 12-16

"The Grounding Force" resilience and mental wellness week runs from October 12 through October 16 in New Braunfels, Texas, hosted by Coming Home Well’s Transitioning Warrior Outreach (TWO). The event offers workshops, nature walks, and panel discussions for service members, veterans, first responders, and families, with select events open to civilians and business owners. For tickets, schedules, and full details, visit https://tinyurl.com/TWOeventpage or contact Donna Hoffmeyer at donna@cominghomewell.com or 501-772-4348.

