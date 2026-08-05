The Day Drew Daywalt Came to Our Luncheon

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating literacy with best-selling author Drew Daywalt.

The San Antonio Public Library Foundation invites you to our 2026 Literacy Luncheon on October 4th at the Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum.

Drew Daywalt—beloved author of The Day the Crayons Quit and the wildly popular Crayons series—has captivated millions of young readers around the world. A former Hollywood writer for Disney and Universal, Drew’s storytelling spans from Timon & Pumbaa and Buzz Lightyear to 46 children’s books and counting. His work has earned 65 major awards, including the prestigious E.B. White Read Aloud Award, and recognition on Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Best Children’s Books of All Time.

At this special family-friendly event, Drew will share his creative journey and inspire a love of reading in children and adults alike. Meeting a favorite author in person is a magical, lasting experience—and one that can spark a lifelong passion for books.

Your attendance does more than secure a seat at an inspiring event—it helps change lives.

Proceeds from the luncheon support the Foundation’s Born to Read and Literacy Caravan programs. Through Born to Read, every child born in Bexar County receives a free book, helping families build home libraries from day one. Our Literacy Caravan—a retrofitted RV—brings engaging early literacy experiences directly to underserved neighborhoods across San Antonio.

Together, we are strengthening literacy, expanding opportunity, and opening doors for the next generation.

Join us—and be part of the story.

Tickets, Tables and Sponsorship Opportunities are available at saplf.org/Events

