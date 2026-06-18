The Big Gay Soundbath: A Pride Benefit for Thrive Youth Center

Celebrate Pride Month with a shift in frequency at The Big Gay Soundbath, a completely donation-based community event where 100% of the proceeds go directly to support Thrive Youth Center's mission of providing a safe home for LGBTQ+ young adults experiencing homelessness. Hosted at House of RhythOM, this special session offers a space designed to honor your most vibrant self through a powerful blend of deep rest, high-vibe community, crystal singing bowls, and soulful soundscapes. Perfect for both celebration and deep reflection, the evening will guide you to drop out of the hustle and into your body, settling the nervous system and clearing the static to invite in total joy alongside your chosen family. Come for the rest, stay for the resonance, and give what you can to support the next generation of our community.