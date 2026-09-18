© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Native Ornamental Shrubs for your Landscape

Texas Native Ornamental Shrubs for your Landscape

Discover how to enhance your landscape with beautiful, sustainable ornamental shrubs native to Texas, saving water, time and frustration!

Join us at Eco Centro on November 18, 2026 at 2:00 PM for an engaging in-person event, presented by Danie Aldana, Bexar County Master Naturalist, focused on Texas native ornamental shrubs. Discover how to enhance your landscape with beautiful, sustainable ornamental shrubs native to Texas, perfect for any garden enthusiast looking to add natural charm and resilience. Texas native ornamental shrubs thrive in our intense heat, handle dry spells like champs, and look gorgeous with very little fuss and water.

This workshop offers a unique opportunity to learn about selecting and incorporating native shrubs that thrive in local conditions, helping you create a vibrant, eco-friendly outdoor space.

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bexar County Master Gardeners
210-631-0404
publicity@bexarmg.org
https://bexarmg.org/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/