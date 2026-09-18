Texas Native Ornamental Shrubs for your Landscape

Discover how to enhance your landscape with beautiful, sustainable ornamental shrubs native to Texas, saving water, time and frustration!

Join us at Eco Centro on November 18, 2026 at 2:00 PM for an engaging in-person event, presented by Danie Aldana, Bexar County Master Naturalist, focused on Texas native ornamental shrubs. Discover how to enhance your landscape with beautiful, sustainable ornamental shrubs native to Texas, perfect for any garden enthusiast looking to add natural charm and resilience. Texas native ornamental shrubs thrive in our intense heat, handle dry spells like champs, and look gorgeous with very little fuss and water.

This workshop offers a unique opportunity to learn about selecting and incorporating native shrubs that thrive in local conditions, helping you create a vibrant, eco-friendly outdoor space.