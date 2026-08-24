Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter Thirsty Thursday

September 3, 2026 Thirsty Thursday:

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter’s next Thirsty Thursday will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 5:00 pm at The Barn at Rock House located at 197 Rock House Drive, off Highway 87 North (about a mile from the US Post Office).

The meeting will include a discussion of preliminary results from the recent member survey, plans for fall activities including Horns Up To YOU!! and the Christmas celebration, an update on our Chapter’s sponsorship of UT football games on local radio KNAF AM 910, feedback from the August inter-generational event, and more. Members will also have an opportunity to remember and celebrate Jade Browning, Chapter Treasurer who passed away in August. September birthdays will also be celebrated.

The Barn at Rock House offers a full bar in a lovely country setting, plus popcorn, pretzels and pizzas. Shuffleboard, pool, and Barn golf are available before and after the business meeting, and multiple TVs feature a variety of sports events. Check out their website at https://thebarnatrockhouse.com/

All current and former students and their families and all friends of the University of Texas at Austin are encouraged to attend Thirsty Thursday and get your Hook ‘Em on!

For questions about Thirsty Thursday or more information, contact Chapter President Jamie Morris at 830-992-1796 or jandjmorris.07@gmail.com