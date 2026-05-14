Tejas Storytelling Conference 2026

Zoom - Can join anywhere!

Friday June 12 8:00 am - 5:00pm

Saturday June 13 8:00 am - 5:00pm

Register: Conference • Tejas Storytelling Association

2026 Tejas Storytelling Conference to Bring Storytellers Together Virtually on June 12–13

The Tejas Storytelling Association is proud to announce the 2026 Tejas Storytelling Conference, a two-day virtual event taking place June 12–13, 2026. This year’s conference will be held entirely on Zoom, allowing participants from anywhere to attend from the comfort of their own homes.

The conference will feature storytellers, educators, performers, speakers, and creative artists sharing a wide range of storytelling styles and traditions. Attendees can expect personal narratives, cultural and historical stories, humorous storytelling, inspirational stories, educational workshops, spoken word presentations, and interactive discussions designed to inspire creativity and connection.

The Tejas Storytelling Conference welcomes everyone — from experienced storytellers and performers to educators, students, community leaders, and those simply interested in the power of storytelling. Sessions will provide opportunities for learning, networking, professional development, and artistic expression in an inclusive and engaging virtual environment.

As a virtual Zoom conference, attendees can participate without the need for travel expenses, hotels, or long commutes. Participants will be able to enjoy performances, workshops, and discussions online while connecting with individuals from different communities and backgrounds across the country.

Continuing Education Course Hours may also be available for eligible participants, making the conference valuable for educators and professionals seeking continuing education opportunities.

Registration information, conference schedules, presenter announcements, and additional event details can be found at the official Tejas Storytelling Association website.

About the Tejas Storytelling Association

The Tejas Storytelling Association is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating the art of storytelling through educational programs, performances, workshops, and community engagement. The organization supports storytellers of all backgrounds and experience levels while fostering the sharing of stories that connect people and communities.