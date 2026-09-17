Susan G. Komen: 2026 Komen San Antonio MORE THAN PINK Walk

The MORE THAN PINK Walk, Susan G. Komen’s largest fundraising event series, evolved from the Race for the Cure in 2018.

With inclusive and accessible options for people of all ages and abilities – including breast cancer survivors, those currently in treatment for breast cancer and people living with metastatic breast cancer – the Walk provides participants the opportunity to come together and connect in meaningful ways.

There is no fee to register for the MORE THAN PINK Walk, but we encourage participants to fundraise to support Komen’s work to end breast cancer.