Summer Fun at Casa Navarro

Looking for something fun to do this summer?

Join us on Wednesdays in July and August from 10 AM–12 PM for a different hands-on activity, craft, or demonstration at Casa Navarro. From creative projects to interactive learning experiences, there's something new to discover each week! Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate.

We can't wait to spend the summer creating, learning, and having fun with you! All activities are included with general site admission. ($1-$5) Advance registration is NOT required.

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance and alongside the museum on W. Nueva Street. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please visit our website for more information.

