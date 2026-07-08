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Summer Fun at Casa Navarro

Summer Fun at Casa Navarro

Looking for something fun to do this summer?
Join us on Wednesdays in July and August from 10 AM–12 PM for a different hands-on activity, craft, or demonstration at Casa Navarro. From creative projects to interactive learning experiences, there's something new to discover each week! Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate.

We can't wait to spend the summer creating, learning, and having fun with you! All activities are included with general site admission. ($1-$5) Advance registration is NOT required.

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance and alongside the museum on W. Nueva Street. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please visit our website for more information.

Casa Navarro State Historic Site
Every week through Aug 26, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Supported By

Casa Navarro State Historic Site
2102264801
antonio.coffee@thc.texas.gov
https://www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/casa-navarro-state-historic-site
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
228 South Laredo Street
San Antonio, Texas 78207
210-226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov
https://thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/casa-navarro