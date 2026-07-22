Studio After Hours with Ruben Luna

Studio After Hours is a 5-part series held on select Thursday evenings from 6:00–8:00 pm in the Learning Centers: July 2, August 13, December 10, February 11, and June 10.

On these evenings, we’ll host an open studio where guests are invited to bring their own projects or start something new using materials provided by the McNay. Think of it as creative parallel play — even when working on individual projects, creating together in a communal space encourages productivity and the embrace of fresh perspectives.

A local guest artist, Ruben Luna, will join each session to offer inspiration and share expertise.