Startup Chica
Startup Chica
An exciting one-day conference where students ages 9–14 build businesses and friendships by leveraging STEM skills to learn about entrepreneurship.
- No experience necessary
- Interactive workshops covering key aspects of running a business
- Hear from distinguished business leaders who share their journeys, experiences and tips
- Work with mentors to design and develop your own business concept
- Present your business idea to a panel of esteemed judges
San Antonio College Allied Health and Nursing Building
$30
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Latinitas
512-707-9943
elisa@latinitasonline.org
San Antonio College Allied Health and Nursing Building
1819 N Main AveSan Antonio, Texas 78212
(210) 486-1502