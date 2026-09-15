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Startup Chica

Startup Chica

An exciting one-day conference where students ages 9–14 build businesses and friendships by leveraging STEM skills to learn about entrepreneurship.

- No experience necessary
- Interactive workshops covering key aspects of running a business
- Hear from distinguished business leaders who share their journeys, experiences and tips
- Work with mentors to design and develop your own business concept
- Present your business idea to a panel of esteemed judges

San Antonio College Allied Health and Nursing Building
$30
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Latinitas
512-707-9943
elisa@latinitasonline.org
https://latinitasmagazine.org/
San Antonio College Allied Health and Nursing Building
1819 N Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
(210) 486-1502
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/academics/accreditation-info/nursing/nursing-department/