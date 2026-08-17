Join us on Friday, September 25th, for our annual Small Scale Big Impact art auction and celebration!

The exhibition and month-long silent auction features the region’s most esteemed artists with unique artworks – all up for auction in support of SAY Sí’s tuition-free creative youth-development programs. Each artist’s small-scale donation has the potential to make a BIG impact for SAY Sí, as Small Scale continues to be the organization’s single largest money-raising campaign.

Tickets can be purchased online leading up to the event, or at-the-door.