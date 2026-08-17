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Small Scale Big Impact

Small Scale Big Impact

Join us on Friday, September 25th, for our annual Small Scale Big Impact art auction and celebration!

The exhibition and month-long silent auction features the region’s most esteemed artists with unique artworks – all up for auction in support of SAY Sí’s tuition-free creative youth-development programs. Each artist’s small-scale donation has the potential to make a BIG impact for SAY Sí, as Small Scale continues to be the organization’s single largest money-raising campaign.

Tickets can be purchased online leading up to the event, or at-the-door.

Say Si
$40 Tickets can be purchased online leading up to the event, or at-the-door.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SAY Si
2102014950
info@saysi.org
http://saysi.org
Say Si
1310 S. Brazos St
San Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 201-4950
info@saysi.org
https://saysi.org/