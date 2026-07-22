Sketch the McNay: Jeanne and Irving Mathews Collection of Art Glass

Join education intern Deja Coleman for the McNay’s monthly drawing group! On the first Wednesday of each month, we come together to study a different artwork on display in the museum’s galleries. Inspired by centuries of artist replicating the work of the masters, this group will help you sharpen your artistic eye through critical discussion and observational drawing.

We will start the hour with a brief conversation about the selected artwork before completing one or two short drawing exercises. We will end the hour with a long, observational drawing of the artwork.

Drawing pencils, paper, sharpeners, erasers, and clipboards provided. You are welcome to bring your own materials, but please be mindful that only graphite can be used in the galleries.

This month, we will be studying the Jeanne and Irving Mathews Collection of Art Glass.