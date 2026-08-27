San Antonio Junior Forum offers grants to nonprofits in 2026-2027!

Each year, San Antonio Junior Forum distributes grants to nonprofits in the San Antonio region for specific projects that benefit economically, and/or physically disadvantaged individuals. In 2025-2026, we distributed $75,000 to 15 nonprofits in our community!

We are pleased to announce that we will again be accepting applications for grants of $20,000 or less. Grant applications may be submitted by organizations recognized as tax exempt under internal revenue code 501(c)(3). Now is the time to get started! Grant applications are due November 1, 2026.

Grant application and guidelines are available on the SAJF website at www.sajuniorforum.org. Questions? Email VP Grants at grants@sajuniorforum.org.