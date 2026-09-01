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SAAL+M 2026 Artist of the Year

SAAL+M 2026 Artist of the Year

The San Antonio Art League + Museum will honor acclaimed abstract artist Sandy Whitby as its 2026 Artist of the Year with a retrospective exhibition opening Sunday, September 20. The exhibition will remain on view through November 14 at the Art League, located at 130 King William Street in San Antonio.
Admission is FREE.

San Antonio Art League + Museum
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Art League + Museum
210-223-1140
saalm@saalm.org
http://www.saalm.org
San Antonio Art League + Museum
130 King William St
San Antonio, Texas 78204
2102231140
saalm@saalm.org
https://www.saalm.org/