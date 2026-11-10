Rumi Night "Whirling Dervishes in Divine Love"

An evening of Sufi music, poetry, and the sacred Sema with Master Whirling Dervish Presented by Raindrop Foundation.

You are warmly invited to an evening of reflection, music, and movement that welcomes people of all faiths, cultures, and backgrounds to experience the beauty of Rumi’s Mevlevi Sema tradition and its timeless message of peace and shared humanity.

Eight centuries ago, the poet and mystic Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi inspired a tradition of whirling, a meditative dance called the Sema, in which the whirling dervish turns in remembrance of the Divine, arms open to receive and to give.

In 2005, UNESCO recognized the Mevlevi Sema Ceremony as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity. This December, Raindrop Foundation San Antonio invites you to witness this living tradition firsthand.

PROGRAM

✦ An Introduction to Rumi

Poet of Love, Scholar & Sufi Mystic

✦ Live Sufi Music, Dance & Recitation

Featuring Master Abdulkadir Dikici and the Raindrop Ensemble

The program will include a Q&A session followed by a reception offering an opportunity for conversation, connection, and fellowship.

Co-sponsored by Raindrop Foundation San Antonio and UIW Liturgical Outreach.

