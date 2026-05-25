RhythOM & Sculpt Pride Glow UP
RhythOM & Sculpt Pride Glow UP
Turn up the energy and celebrate Pride Month at House of RhythOM for a special, black-light Rhythom & Sculpt Pride Glow UP on June 13th at 7:30 PM. Led by Laura Bustos, this high-vibe, beat-driven sculpt class invites you to wear your favorite neon or white gear and sweat it out under the neon glow. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from the evening go directly to support Thrive Youth Center
House of RhythOM
Donation Based Event 100% of proceeds go to support Thrive Youth Center
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
House of RhythOM
2109028337
admin@houseofrhythom.com
House of RhythOM
7302 Louis PasteurSan Antonio, Texas 78229
2109028337
admin@houseofrhythom.com