Turn up the energy and celebrate Pride Month at House of RhythOM for a special, black-light Rhythom & Sculpt Pride Glow UP on June 13th at 7:30 PM. Led by Laura Bustos, this high-vibe, beat-driven sculpt class invites you to wear your favorite neon or white gear and sweat it out under the neon glow. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from the evening go directly to support Thrive Youth Center