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Regenerative Roots: The Power of Seed Saving

Regenerative Roots: The Power of Seed Saving

Discover how saving seeds can help build healthier ecosystems, preserve cultural traditions, and strengthen community resilience. Explore the journey of seeds through history, learn how Indigenous and South Texas communities have stewarded seeds across generations, and examine the role of seed saving in regenerative agriculture and climate adaptation.

Learn the fundamentals of harvesting, drying, storing, and saving seeds from easy-to-grow native flowers and trees with hands-on activities. Whether you're a new gardener or an experienced grower, you'll leave with practical skills, a deeper understanding of biodiversity, and the knowledge to become a steward of the next generation of seeds. This interactive, hands-on workshop demonstrates how seed saving preserves locally adapted plant varieties that are better suited to South Texas growing conditions.

Perfect for gardeners of any skill level and anyone interested in local food and and nature systems, food sovereignty, and cultivating a more resilient future.

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/