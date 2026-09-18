Regenerative Roots: The Power of Seed Saving

Discover how saving seeds can help build healthier ecosystems, preserve cultural traditions, and strengthen community resilience. Explore the journey of seeds through history, learn how Indigenous and South Texas communities have stewarded seeds across generations, and examine the role of seed saving in regenerative agriculture and climate adaptation.

Learn the fundamentals of harvesting, drying, storing, and saving seeds from easy-to-grow native flowers and trees with hands-on activities. Whether you're a new gardener or an experienced grower, you'll leave with practical skills, a deeper understanding of biodiversity, and the knowledge to become a steward of the next generation of seeds. This interactive, hands-on workshop demonstrates how seed saving preserves locally adapted plant varieties that are better suited to South Texas growing conditions.

Perfect for gardeners of any skill level and anyone interested in local food and and nature systems, food sovereignty, and cultivating a more resilient future.