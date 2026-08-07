Rape Crisis Center Light the Path to Healing: Carrying the Light Forward

The community is invited to come together with the Rape Crisis Center (RCC SATX) Tuesday, September 15 for our “Light the Path to Healing: Carrying the Light Forward” event at The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Betty Kelso Center. The evening will raise funds for the only rape crisis center serving the city of San Antonio and Bexar County. Every dollar raised supports free counseling, victim advocacy, prevention education, case management, a 24/7 crisis line as well as community prevention education that stops violence before it starts.

The evening will feature a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, live entertainment, and honor survivors through an evening of storytelling and inspiring performances. Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, along with Rob Cockfield, III and Zach Jewell, will deliver a powerful performance of survivor resilience, while special guest speaker, survivor, advocate, social worker, and retired law enforcement officer Gilbert Perez delivers special remarks. The evening will also feature emcee Rick Gipprich, Jr., and a live art rendering by local artist Albert Gonzales.

