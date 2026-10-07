Find your flow and support a great cause! Join Mobile Om for Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses! This is an interactive sunset yoga session featuring SNIPSA’s adorable adoptable rescues.

For a $20 donation directly supporting animal rescue efforts in San Antonio, you’ll enjoy a relaxing evening surrounded by sweet pups looking for their forever homes!

Bring your own mat, embrace your inner puppy, and open your heart chakra!

Tap the link to reserve your spot!

Thursday, October 15th

6:30 P.M.

Confluence Park

310 W Mitchell St

VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/