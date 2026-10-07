Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses
Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses
Find your flow and support a great cause! Join Mobile Om for Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses! This is an interactive sunset yoga session featuring SNIPSA’s adorable adoptable rescues.
For a $20 donation directly supporting animal rescue efforts in San Antonio, you’ll enjoy a relaxing evening surrounded by sweet pups looking for their forever homes!
Bring your own mat, embrace your inner puppy, and open your heart chakra!
Tap the link to reserve your spot!
Thursday, October 15th
6:30 P.M.
Confluence Park
310 W Mitchell St
VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Confluence Park
$20
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Confluence Park
310 W MitchellSan Antonio, Texas 78210
2102242694
confluencepark@sariverfound.org