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Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses

Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses

Find your flow and support a great cause! Join Mobile Om for Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses! This is an interactive sunset yoga session featuring SNIPSA’s adorable adoptable rescues.

For a $20 donation directly supporting animal rescue efforts in San Antonio, you’ll enjoy a relaxing evening surrounded by sweet pups looking for their forever homes!
Bring your own mat, embrace your inner puppy, and open your heart chakra!

Tap the link to reserve your spot!

Thursday, October 15th
6:30 P.M.
Confluence Park
310 W Mitchell St

VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/

Confluence Park
$20
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
https://snipsa.org/
Confluence Park
310 W Mitchell
San Antonio, Texas 78210
2102242694
confluencepark@sariverfound.org
https://sariverfound.org/confluence-park/