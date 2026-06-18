Pride and Pulse: Hot Mat Pilates Benefit for Thrive Youth Center

Turn up the heat for a cause and celebrate Pride Month with Pride and Pulse, a special high-energy hot mat pilates class where 100% of donations directly benefit Thrive Youth Center. This challenging, low-impact, high-intensity workout takes classic pilates movements and turns up the heat to build serious core strength, deepen flexibility, and leave you feeling completely invigorated. Bring a towel, plenty of water, and your mat to House of RhythOM for a powerful, festive flow dedicated to supporting local LGBTQ+ young adults experiencing homelessness.