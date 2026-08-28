Preserve Your Memories: Beginner Scrapbooking Workshop
Preserve Your Memories: Beginner Scrapbooking Workshop
This beginner-friendly workshop teaches you the basics of layout design, journaling techniques, and decorative elements. Just bring 3-6 printed photos and memorabilia (ticket stubs, notes, etc.). Basic supplies are provided but you’re also welcome to bring your own (stamps, stickers, washi tape, markers, etc.).
*Teens and adults welcome. Attendance limited to the first 10 people.*
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks DrSan Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov