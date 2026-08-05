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Power Up with Snacks

Power Up with Snacks

This lesson highlights the importance of wholesome snacks for stable energy throughout the day. Families will learn how to create a healthy snack using whole foods and understand what to look for to make smarter snack choices.

Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Food Bank
210.337.3663
info@safoodbank.org
https://safoodbank.org/communitywellness/recipes/
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. Park
San Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Collins-Garden-Library