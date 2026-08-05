Power Up with Snacks
Power Up with Snacks
This lesson highlights the importance of wholesome snacks for stable energy throughout the day. Families will learn how to create a healthy snack using whole foods and understand what to look for to make smarter snack choices.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Food Bank
210.337.3663
info@safoodbank.org
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov