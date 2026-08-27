Picture Your World: Discover Friedrich Through Your Lens

Grab a camera and explore one of San Antonio’s most beautiful natural areas! Join Picture Your World on Sunday, September 13, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at Friedrich Wilderness Park for an afternoon of photography, hiking, and outdoor discovery. Explore shaded, wooded trails, look for bugs, butterflies, and lizards, and learn to capture the beauty of the Texas Hill Country through your own creative lens.

Designed for youth ages 8–18, Picture Your World encourages young photographers to slow down, look closely, and connect with nature through photography. Along the way, participants will discover the park’s rare plants, colorful pollinators, and small reptiles that make Friedrich Wilderness Park such a special place. No photography experience is needed. Green Spaces Alliance provides digital cameras, hands-on photography instruction, and a guided hike with a Master Naturalist.

The registration fee is $15 per youth participant, and scholarships are available to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate. Advanced registration is required, as space is limited.

