Minority Veterans of America (MVA) and The Chamberlain Network (TCN) are headed to San Antonio on the Our Stories, Our Truth: A National Tour Honoring the Legacy of Us tour. This storytelling tour invites the public into deeper connection with underrepresented veterans through their lived experiences. This event centers the stories of Hispanic and Latinx Veterans.

Our Stories, Our Truth is a six-month, multi-city journey across the United States. At each stop, minority veterans — those too often erased from dominant narratives — will share their stories of service, identity, and community. Programs feature a mix of local voices and national speakers, and stories shared at each stop are captured on video for distribution to communities nationwide.

The tour is taking place amid a moment of increasing national division and harmful narratives about identity, patriotism, and who belongs. MVA and TCN designed Our Stories, Our Truth to offer something different: a chance for communities to understand one another not through debates or headlines, but through the power of human story.

