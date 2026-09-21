NVOP Veterans Day Golf Classic
NVOP Veterans Day Golf Classic
Join NVOP's Veterans Day Golf Classic, a fundraising tournament supporting programs that help veterans secure stable housing, meaningful employment, and mental health services.
Golfers, sponsors, and community supporters are invited to participate in a day of friendly competition while honoring those who served our nation. Proceeds benefit veteran services in Texas. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available.
The Golf Club of Texas
Individual Player $175; Team $600
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
American GI Forum National Veterans Outreach Program, Inc.
210-354-4892
The Golf Club of Texas
13600 Briggs RanchSan Antonio, Texas 78245
[210] 504-2550