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NVOP Veterans Day Golf Classic

NVOP Veterans Day Golf Classic

Join NVOP's Veterans Day Golf Classic, a fundraising tournament supporting programs that help veterans secure stable housing, meaningful employment, and mental health services.

Golfers, sponsors, and community supporters are invited to participate in a day of friendly competition while honoring those who served our nation. Proceeds benefit veteran services in Texas. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available.

The Golf Club of Texas
Individual Player $175; Team $600
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

American GI Forum National Veterans Outreach Program, Inc.
210-354-4892
https://agif-nvop.org/
The Golf Club of Texas
13600 Briggs Ranch
San Antonio, Texas 78245
[210] 504-2550
https://golfclubtexas.com/