National Public Lands Day Cleanup & Community Resource fair
National Public Lands Day Cleanup & Community Resource fair
Celebrate National Public Land’s Day on Saturday, September 26 by participating in a Westside creekway cleanup! Join the San Antonio River Authority, Parks and Recreation, Thrive Youth Center, and District 5 for a litter cleanup along the Alazan Creekway.
All supplies provided, including trash bags, gloves, and litter grabbers. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes, sunblock and a hat, and bring a reusable water bottle.
Date: Saturday, September 26
Timeframe: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Alazan Creek
Parking: 318 N. Las Moras, 78207
Additional details along with a map will be emailed 2-3 days before the event.
Questions can be directed to parkvolunteer@sanantonio.gov.
Event is Family Friendly
Register by Sep 26, 2026
318 N Las Moras St, San Antonio, TX 78207
Free
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Thrive Youth Center
210-212-2935
info@thriveyouthcenter.org
318 N Las Moras St, San Antonio, TX 78207
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov