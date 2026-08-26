National Public Lands Day Cleanup & Community Resource fair

Celebrate National Public Land’s Day on Saturday, September 26 by participating in a Westside creekway cleanup! Join the San Antonio River Authority, Parks and Recreation, Thrive Youth Center, and District 5 for a litter cleanup along the Alazan Creekway.

All supplies provided, including trash bags, gloves, and litter grabbers. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes, sunblock and a hat, and bring a reusable water bottle.

Date: Saturday, September 26

Timeframe: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Alazan Creek

Parking: 318 N. Las Moras, 78207

Additional details along with a map will be emailed 2-3 days before the event.

Questions can be directed to parkvolunteer@sanantonio.gov.

Event is Family Friendly

Register by Sep 26, 2026