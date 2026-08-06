Move With House of RhythOM; Community Pilates & Flow
Move With House of RhythOM; Community Pilates & Flow
End each month with movement and intention!
Join us for a FREE community class the last Monday of every month, alternating between Yoga and Mat Pilates. Reset from the month behind you, recharge your body and mind, and step into the new month feeling refreshed. All levels are welcome, PLEASE BRING YOUR MAT & bring a friend too. See you there!
The Shops at La Cantera
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
House of RhythOM
2109028337
admin@houseofrhythom.com
The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera ParkwaySan Antonio, Texas 78256