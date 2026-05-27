Monthly Meditation, December 202, 202
Monthly Meditation, December 202, 202
Join us every third Sunday of the month for a restorative, hour-long meditation session led by a seasoned practitioner. This session will be held indoors at Ruby City and offer a variety of mindfulness techniques and begins with a gentle introduction, perfect for both first-time and experienced meditators alike.
Please dress comfortably and bring a mat or cushion for sitting.
Free and open to all. Registration is recommended but not required.
Ruby City
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
Ruby City
150 Camp StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78204
210-227-8400
visit@rubycity.org