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Monthly Meditation

Monthly Meditation

Join us every third Sunday of the month for a restorative, hour-long meditation session led by a seasoned practitioner. Held outdoors in the tranquil setting of Chris Park, each session offers a variety of mindfulness techniques and begins with a gentle introduction, perfect for both first-time and experienced meditators alike.

Please dress comfortably for outdoor weather and bring a mat or cushion for sitting.

Free and open to all. Registration is recommended but not required.

Chris Park
FREE
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM, every month on Sunday through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org
Chris Park
111 Camp Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
https://rubycity.org/events/