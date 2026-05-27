Monthly Meditation

Join us every third Sunday of the month for a restorative, hour-long meditation session led by a seasoned practitioner. Held outdoors in the tranquil setting of Chris Park, each session offers a variety of mindfulness techniques and begins with a gentle introduction, perfect for both first-time and experienced meditators alike.

Please dress comfortably for outdoor weather and bring a mat or cushion for sitting.

Free and open to all. Registration is recommended but not required.