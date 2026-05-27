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Mindful Making, December 12, 2026

Mindful Making, December 12, 2026

Mindful Making invites visitors of all ages to slow down and engage in simple hands-on creativity designed to encourage reflection, focus, and presence. Led by Ruby City’s Visitor Services team, this drop-in program offers a welcoming and accessible environment where participants can explore making as a mindful practice while connecting more deeply with themselves, one another, and the ideas explored throughout the galleries.

Inspired by artworks on view and the contemplative atmosphere of Ruby City and Chris Park, each session encourages curiosity, experimentation, and creative expression without pressure or expectation. Guests are welcome to join at any time during the program and stay as long as they like. No prior experience is necessary, and all materials are provided.

Free and open to all ages.

Ruby City
free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org
Ruby City
150 Camp Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
210-227-8400
visit@rubycity.org
https://rubycity.org/