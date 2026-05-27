Mindful Making invites visitors of all ages to slow down and engage in simple hands-on creativity designed to encourage reflection, focus, and presence. Led by Ruby City’s Visitor Services team, this free drop-in program offers a welcoming and accessible environment where participants can explore making as a mindful practice while connecting more deeply with themselves, one another, and the ideas explored throughout the galleries.

For this session, visitors are invited to participate in two creative activities inspired by works in Sensing Meaning: Abstract Painting. In Ruby City’s main gallery, participants will explore the work of Michael Lazarus by creating hand-traced cutouts and patterns to form their own abstract compositions. In Chris Park, guests can experiment with watercolor techniques inspired by works by Spencer Finch, Pablo Picasso, and Francesco Clemente, exploring color, composition, and new ways of interpreting the world through abstraction.

Guests are welcome to drop in at any time and stay as long as they like. No prior experience is necessary, and all materials are provided.