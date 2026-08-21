Marcy McChesney: The End of Everything, The Beginning of Something Else
Marcy McChesney: The End of Everything, The Beginning of Something Else
MARCY MCHESNEY : The End of Everything, The Beginning of Something Else
Second Saturday September 12, 2026 7-10pm
Enzminger Studio, 1906 S. Flores, upstairs
Enzminger Studio is pleased to present this solo exhibition showcasing McChesney's lates collages which explore the themes of change, the perception of time, destruction and rebirth
Enzminger Studio
free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Enzminger Studio
6469124165
annenzminger@gmail.com
Enzminger Studio
1906 S. FloresSAN ANTONIO, Texas 78204
6469124165
annenzminger@gmail.com