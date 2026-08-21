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Marcy McChesney: The End of Everything, The Beginning of Something Else

Marcy McChesney: The End of Everything, The Beginning of Something Else

MARCY MCHESNEY : The End of Everything, The Beginning of Something Else
Second Saturday September 12, 2026 7-10pm
Enzminger Studio, 1906 S. Flores, upstairs

Enzminger Studio is pleased to present this solo exhibition showcasing McChesney's lates collages which explore the themes of change, the perception of time, destruction and rebirth

Enzminger Studio
free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Enzminger Studio
6469124165
annenzminger@gmail.com
www.annenzminger.com
Enzminger Studio
1906 S. Flores
SAN ANTONIO, Texas 78204
6469124165
annenzminger@gmail.com
www.annenzminger.com