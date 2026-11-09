La Reina- a celebration art show
La Reina- a celebration art show
Please join us as we celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Multiple local artists featuring representational, abstract, nature ,colors, textures and plein. Delectable munchies, adult beverages and surprises.
Whether you're religious or spiritual or simply appreciate the beauty of tradition this moving event is a visual tribute to the spirit and power of art.
Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
Free
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
210-273-1889
mackanthony13thirteen@gmail.com
Paseo de Arte at the Pointe
702 Donaldson Ave.san antonio, Texas 78201
210-273-1889
mackanthony13thirteen@gmail.com