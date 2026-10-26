How Did We Get Here- A Grassroots Forum on the State of Women and LGBTQ in San Antonio

Join Mujeres Marcharan, Revolucion Violeta, Suenos Sin Fronteras and The Gay Agenda for a special grassroots forum on the State of Women and LGBTQ+ in San Antonio. San Antonio has one of the worst rates of domestic violence in the state it is one of the poorest metros in the nation and we have lots of cultura and love we exude from all over. In this forum we are focusing on 4 overarching topics- Bodily Autonomy and Sovereignty, How to build community and end gender based violence and criminalization of oppressed genders, the intersection of immigration, imperialism and war and how it affects families and lastly, Surveillance and digital security through a proletarian feminist perspective. We will have presentations, workshops and interactive activities. We invite yall to come join us! Please bring a nonperishable food item for Impacto Comunitario's food pantry. We can't wait to see you there!!!

Reserve a space here (just for food count)

Únete a Mujeres Marcharán, Revolución Violeta, Sueños Sin Fronteras y The Gay Agenda en un foro comunitario especial sobre la situación de las mujeres y la comunidad LGBTQ+ en San Antonio. San Antonio presenta una de las tasas más altas de violencia doméstica en el estado y es una de las áreas metropolitanas más pobres del país; sin embargo, también es un lugar que rebosa cultura y amor. En este foro, nos centraremos en cuatro ejes temáticos: la autonomía y soberanía corporal; la construcción de comunidad para erradicar la violencia de género y la criminalización de los géneros oprimidos; la interseccionalidad entre la inmigración, el imperialismo y la guerra, y cómo esto afecta a las familias; y, finalmente, la vigilancia y la seguridad digital desde una perspectiva feminista proletaria. Contaremos con presentaciones, talleres y actividades interactivas. ¡Les invitamos a participar! Por favor, traigan un alimento no perecedero para el banco de alimentos de Impacto Comunitario. ¡¡¡Esperamos verles allí!!!

Pueden reservar un espacio usando este link si gustan- https://forms.gle/Pj46i1jLwws6f9FM7