Honey Bean Coffee Adoption Event

In need of a little love? How about a latte? At SNIPSA’s super sweet adoption event with Honey Bean Coffee in Olmos Park, you’re bound to get both. Join us on Saturday, August 29th, for barks, brews, and everything in between (yes, kittens too)! Honey Bean is offering free pup cups for new adopters, a specialty drink to benefit SNIPSA rescues, custom flower arrangements, breakfast eats, and so much more. So, spend your morning sipping on something extra special with us!

Saturday, August 29th

8 A.M. – 12 P.M.

The Honey Bean Coffee

4230 McCullough Ave

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/