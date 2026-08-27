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Honey Bean Coffee Adoption Event

Honey Bean Coffee Adoption Event

In need of a little love? How about a latte? At SNIPSA’s super sweet adoption event with Honey Bean Coffee in Olmos Park, you’re bound to get both. Join us on Saturday, August 29th, for barks, brews, and everything in between (yes, kittens too)! Honey Bean is offering free pup cups for new adopters, a specialty drink to benefit SNIPSA rescues, custom flower arrangements, breakfast eats, and so much more. So, spend your morning sipping on something extra special with us!

Saturday, August 29th
8 A.M. – 12 P.M.
The Honey Bean Coffee
4230 McCullough Ave

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/

The Honey Bean Coffee & Tea Co.
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
https://snipsa.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@gmail.com
The Honey Bean Coffee & Tea Co.
4230 McCullough Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
www.snipsa.org/events/