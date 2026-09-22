History Harvest: Alameda Theater Memories

Bring your stories, keep your history! Attend our Fall Cosecha!

Do you or someone you know have Alameda Theater Memories to share? We’re collecting oral histories about the Alameda Theater and Casa de Mexico!

Join us Saturday, October 17th, 2026, at the MACRI Visitor Center from 10 AM to noon for the last of our History Harvests focused on Alameda Theater History. The History Harvest will record memories and scan photos, handbills, newspaper clippings, and other documents about the Alameda Theater and the neighboring Casa de Mexico building.

This Cosecha is a collaboration with the Alameda Theater Conservancy!

MACRI’s programs are funded in part by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Bexar County, the Mellon Foundation, the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, Spurs Give, and individual donors like you! Gracias!