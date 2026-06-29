Hill Country Strong: Weekend of Hope & Healing Event in Kerrville, TX

UNITY OF THE HILL COUNTRY TO HOST WEEKEND OF HOPE & HEALING ON FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF GUADALUPE RIVER FLOOD

A Sacred Weekend of Prayer, Remembrance, Restoration & Unity to Be Held July 3–5 in Kerrville, Texas



KERRVILLE, Texas — As the Texas Hill Country approaches the first anniversary of the July 4, 2025, Guadalupe River flood, residents find themselves facing a unique and emotional milestone. The anniversary of the tragedy coincides not only with Independence Day, one of the nation’s most celebrated holidays, but also with America’s 250th anniversary observance. In a year when many communities will gather in celebration, the Hill Country will also pause to remember lives lost, hardships endured, and the resilience that emerged in the aftermath of the flood.

In recognition of this unique moment, Unity of the Hill Country will host a free Weekend of Hope & Healing, July 3–5, 2026. Through opportunities for prayer, remembrance, reflection, and renewal, the three-day gathering is designed to provide a welcoming space where individuals and families can honor memories, acknowledge loss, celebrate resilience, and find support alongside others who continue to navigate the emotional impact of the flood.

Hosted at Unity of the Hill Country, 1016 Jefferson Street in Kerrville, the Weekend of Hope & Healing is open to all members of the community regardless of faith tradition or spiritual background.

NATIONAL UNITY LEADERS TO PARTICIPATE

The significance of this year’s July 4th observance has drawn the participation of two national Unity leaders from Unity World Headquarters in Unity Village, Missouri. Rev. Maggie Alderman, Director of Silent Unity Prayer Ministry, and Rev. Shara Moscinska, Executive Director of Unity Community & Leaders Department, will join local volunteers and community members throughout the Weekend of Hope & Healing.

For more than 135 years, Silent Unity has provided affirmative prayer support to individuals and families around the world during times of challenge, transition, and healing.

SIGNATURE EXPERIENCES

Community Prayer Flag Experience

Inspired by an ancient tradition of offering prayers, blessings, and intentions for healing, visitors will be invited to write messages on blue, white, and green prayer flags representing water, peace, and healing. The flags will be raised on a communal prayer flag structure as a visible expression of remembrance, compassion, and hope.

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Candle Altar of Remembrance

A Candle Altar of Remembrance will offer a quiet space to honor loved ones, pets, wildlife, places, memories, or experiences impacted by the flood.

River Water Ritual Blessing

During the Blessing & Renewal Service on Sunday, July 5, attendees will receive small vials of water drawn from the Guadalupe River and participate in a collective blessing led by Rev. Alderman and Rev. Moscinska. Participants will then be invited, at their own pace and level of comfort, to return the blessed water to the Guadalupe River as an act of prayer, remembrance, healing, and gratitude.

“The vision behind the Weekend of Hope & Healing is to offer a variety of experiences designed to meet people wherever they may be in their personal journey of healing, recovery, and remembrance,” said Karen Clint, Communications & Operations Manager, Unity of the Hill Country. “Some individuals may be seeking prayer, others reflection, connection, healing, or simply a place to remember. Our hope is to create a welcoming space where everyone can participate in whatever way feels meaningful to them.”

“This sacred weekend was created to offer a space where grief and gratitude can coexist,” said Rev. Alderman. “Healing often begins when people come together, share their stories, honor what has been lost, and remember they are not alone.”

“The July 2025 flood left a lasting imprint on this community,” said Rev. Moscinska. “This gathering creates an opportunity to honor the courage, compassion, and resilience that emerged during one of the most challenging periods in the Hill Country’s recent history. It is a reminder that healing happens not only individually, but also collectively.”

THREE DAYS OF PRAYER, REMEMBRANCE, AND COMMUNITY HEALING

Highlights include:

• Somatic Mind-Body-Spirit Healing Workshop

• Guided Prayer and Meditation Experiences

• Community Prayer Flag Experience

• Candle Altar of Remembrance

• Crystal Bowl Sound Meditation

• Seeking the Light Community Journaling Workshop

• Special Blessing & Renewal Service, co-presided by Rev. Alderman and Rev. Moscinska, featuring messages of hope, healing music, a River Water Ritual Blessing, and Community Impact Recognition.

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A complete schedule of activities, experiences, locations, and event times is included in the accompanying event infographic provided with this press release.

As part of the broader weekend, community members may also participate in the Kerrville Pets Alive! Pet Remembrance & Blessing Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at 2102 Memorial Boulevard in Kerrville. Hosted by Kerrville Pets Alive!, the ceremony will honor pets and wildlife lost during the flood. Members of the Unity of the Hill Country Prayer Team will be present to offer prayerful support and blessings for those remembering beloved animal companions.