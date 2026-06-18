HIGH VOLTAGE 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION W/ DJ'S, AUCTIONS, POWER HOUR BINGO MORE!

Event Details: 10th Anniversary Celebration of High Voltage Music!

DOOR AT – 3:45PM

4-6PM – TUNES BY STRAWBERRY JAMS!

6-7PM – POWER-HOUR BINGO IN THE PAVILLION!

7-8PM – MIX MASTER DJ EPSR WILL BE SPINNING TO GET YOU ON YOUR FEET!

GRAB YOUR TICKETS SOON!

#1. $50. Donation BINGO & MORE Bundle:

1 Cocktail +1 Small plate appetizer (from a select menu)

1 Door prize raffle ticket

3 Bingo pages for HOUR POWER BINGO at 6pm!

ONLY 40 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THIS LEVEL TO GUARANTEE SEATING FOR BINGO! IT IS OUR HOPE TO SELL ALL SEATS TO MEET OUR IMPACT GOAL.

#2. $25. Donation Bundle:

1 Door prize raffle ticket

3 Bingo pages – limited seats.

#3. We ask that you please come and make a donation at the door and feel free to order some food and drinks, visit the Auction and Raffle tables and maybe even DANCE a little!

SILENT ART AUCTION BY ARTISTS:

Karl Lubbering

Marcy McChesney

Nik Soupe’

Christie Kaye

Zan Lee DuRoy

Eric Lozano

MORE TO SEE AND BID ON:

SILENT AUCTION GIFT BASKETS with donations by local businesses including La Madeleine, services, Ruta Maya Coffee ATX, Girly Basket, Mens luxury basket, a San Antonio party basket, an SA Music basket and other prizes for the raffle and bingo!!

CHERRITY BAR is a fantastic location for our event giving everyone room and space to mingle at their leisure. Sit indoors in a perfect intimate setting or outdoors in the covered deck area for dinner. Enjoy the covered pavillion where we will play bingo and a raised stage where our DJ’s will be spinning dance tunes! There is a playcape and other nook’s to explore during our fun-filled event!

Join us to support the next generation of musicians—from learning how to play an instrument, to getting grouped with friends to become a band, to their first time on stage. Come enjoy the fun, connect with our community, and help keep the music going for our youth.