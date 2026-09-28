Headwaters – A Sanctuary for San Antonio: Honoring Nature, Investing in Our Future Fundraiser

Headwaters at Incarnate Word, founded by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, is excited to announce – Headwaters – A Sanctuary for San Antonio: Honoring Nature, Investing in Our Future, to be held on October 8, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 PM at the University of Incarnate Word’s Rosenberg Skyroom.

The fundraiser will bring together our friends, benefactors, and community members as the Headwaters ministry enters its third decade of Sanctuary stewardship, protecting a 53-acre urban oasis in the heart of San Antonio. The evening will also feature the debut of the Headwaters Master Plan, a vision for the Sanctuary’s future.