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Headwaters – A Sanctuary for San Antonio: Honoring Nature, Investing in Our Future Fundraiser

Headwaters – A Sanctuary for San Antonio: Honoring Nature, Investing in Our Future Fundraiser

Headwaters at Incarnate Word, founded by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, is excited to announce – Headwaters – A Sanctuary for San Antonio: Honoring Nature, Investing in Our Future, to be held on October 8, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 PM at the University of Incarnate Word’s Rosenberg Skyroom.

The fundraiser will bring together our friends, benefactors, and community members as the Headwaters ministry enters its third decade of Sanctuary stewardship, protecting a 53-acre urban oasis in the heart of San Antonio. The evening will also feature the debut of the Headwaters Master Plan, a vision for the Sanctuary’s future.

University of the Incarnate Word Rosenberg Skyroom
$100.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Headwaters at the Incarnate Word
https://www.headwaters-iw.org/
University of the Incarnate Word Rosenberg Skyroom
847 E Hildebrand Ave,
San Antonio , Texas 78212
https://rosenbergskyroom.com/