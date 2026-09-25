Grey Forest Open Studios
Grey Forest Open Studios
Grey Forest Open Studios represents a diverse group of emerging and established artists from around the area. We are passionate about discovering new talent and supporting our local artists, and we work closely with them to create opportunities for them to showcase their art. This event works to promote local talent along with raising funds for grants to local high school students to help further their artistic practice.
Grey Forest Open Studio is a free and public event.
Grey Forest Open Studios Art Event and Sale
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grey Forest Open Studios
Grey Forest Open Studios Art Event and Sale
18249 Sherwood TrailGrey Forest, Texas 78023