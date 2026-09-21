Goodwill San Antonio Mega Job Fair
Goodwill San Antonio Mega Job Fair
Goodwill San Antonio’s Academy & Career Services will host a Mega Job Fair connecting local job seekers with more than 50 employers and workforce-related vendors representing a variety of industries. Attendees can meet directly with employers, learn about available positions and connect with resources designed to support their job search and career goals.
Second Baptist Church Community Center
FREE
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Goodwill San Antonio
210924-8581
Second Baptist Church Community Center
3310 E. Commerce StSan Antonio, Texas 78220
(210) 271-8880
gccinfo@goodwillsa.org