© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goodwill San Antonio Mega Job Fair

Goodwill San Antonio Mega Job Fair

Goodwill San Antonio’s Academy & Career Services will host a Mega Job Fair connecting local job seekers with more than 50 employers and workforce-related vendors representing a variety of industries. Attendees can meet directly with employers, learn about available positions and connect with resources designed to support their job search and career goals.

Second Baptist Church Community Center
FREE
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Goodwill San Antonio
210924-8581
www.goodwillsa.org
Second Baptist Church Community Center
3310 E. Commerce St
San Antonio, Texas 78220
(210) 271-8880
gccinfo@goodwillsa.org
https://www.goodwillsa.org/