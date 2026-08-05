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Getting Started in Genealogy

Getting Started in Genealogy

***Registration is required for this virtual event***

Have you been interested in learning about your ancestors? Don't know how to get started? Join us via WebEx to learn how to begin researching your family history. We’ll discuss basic resources that can help launch you on a rewarding journey into the past.

Online
FREE
03:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Services/Collections/Texana-Genealogy
Online