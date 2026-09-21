FREE Community Yoga & Pilates @ Denman Estate Park
FREE Community Yoga & Pilates @ Denman Estate Park
Every Wednesday evening, enjoy FREE Yoga & Mat Pilates in the park! Classes will alternate between yoga and Pilates each week, giving you the chance to move, stretch, strengthen, and reset in the fresh air. All levels are welcome, bring your mat & come move with your community! See you on the mat!
Denman Estate Park
Free
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Event Supported By
House of RhythOM
210-902-8337
admin@houseofrhythom.com
Denman Estate Park
7735 MockingbirdSan Antonio, Texas 78230
2024362223
ginarlsh@gmail.com