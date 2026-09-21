FREE Community Pilates & Flow @ The Shops at La Cantera
FREE Community Pilates & Flow @ The Shops at La Cantera
End each month with movement and intention!
Join us for a FREE Pilates/Yoga fusion community class.
Reset from the month behind you, recharge your body and mind, and step into the new month feeling refreshed.
All levels welcome. Bring a friend. Bring your mat. Find your RhythOM.
The Shops at La Cantera
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
House of RhythOM
210-902-8337
admin@houseofrhythom.com
The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera ParkwaySan Antonio, Texas 78256