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FREE Community Pilates & Flow @ The Shops at La Cantera

FREE Community Pilates & Flow @ The Shops at La Cantera

End each month with movement and intention!

Join us for a FREE Pilates/Yoga fusion community class.

Reset from the month behind you, recharge your body and mind, and step into the new month feeling refreshed.
All levels welcome. Bring a friend. Bring your mat. Find your RhythOM.

The Shops at La Cantera
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

House of RhythOM
210-902-8337
admin@houseofrhythom.com
https://houseofrhythom.com/
The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, Texas 78256