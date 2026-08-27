Fraud Awareness Seminar

Don't become a victim of fraud or scams.

Fraudsters are constantly developing new ways to target individuals, especially seniors. Join the Jefferson Bank Fraud Team for an informative discussion about the latest scams affecting our community and learn practical steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Topics include:

• Current fraud and scam trends

• Elder financial exploitation and senior targeting tactics

• Phone, text, email, and online scams

• Identity theft prevention; account security best practices

• What to do if you suspect fraud.