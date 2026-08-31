Fire Up The Fight Community Day

Fire Up The Fight is a firefighter-led community day dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer and generating critical funds to support local cancer patients through ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.

This family-friendly event brings firefighters, first responders, community partners, families, and supporters together for a day of fun, fellowship, and purpose. Fire Up The Fight shines a spotlight on those impacted by breast cancer while helping ensure patients in our community have access to the resources and support they need throughout their cancer journey.

As part of the campaign, Fire Up The Fight shirts are available for presale, with proceeds benefiting ThriveWell Cancer Foundation. Every shirt purchased helps spread awareness while supporting ThriveWell’s programs that provide financial assistance, transportation support, wellness programs, and other critical resources for local cancer patients and their families. https://designstore.alamotees.com/SAPFFA_BCA

Wear the shirt. Join the community. Fire Up The Fight against breast cancer.

Event is free. If you want to pre-order a shirt, you can do so here https://designstore.alamotees.com/SAPFFA_BCA