Finding Calm Within
Finding Calm Within
Take a gentle pause from the busyness of everyday life and discover simple practices that can help you feel more grounded, centered, and at ease. Heather Aelvoet will introduce Reiki, Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT, or tapping), meditation, and tools that participants can incorporate into your daily lives.
*Space is limited, and registration is required.*
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov