Find Your Sound with MACSA

**Find Your Sound: A Free Family Music Discovery Event**

Curious about music lessons but not sure where to start? Come explore, listen, and try something new at **Find Your Sound**, a free family music discovery event hosted by the Musical Arts Center of San Antonio (MACSA).

Families can meet local music teachers, explore different instruments, hear student performances, and learn more about music lessons for children, teens, and adults. Whether your child is interested in piano, guitar, drums, voice, strings, or simply wants to discover what instrument feels right, this is a fun, no-pressure way to experience music firsthand.

Guests who are interested in exploring lessons will also have the opportunity to be entered into a **free lessons giveaway**, with additional lessons unlocked as more prospective students attend.

**Saturday, October 10**

**3:00–4:30 p.m.**

Musical Arts Center of San Antonio -Northwest

12732 Cimarron Path

San Antonio, TX 78249

The event is free and open to the community. No previous musical experience is needed. Bring the family, try an instrument, meet our teachers, and see where music might take you.