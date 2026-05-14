Exploring Africa: Inspiration from International Poets with Veronica Golos

In a time of worldwide strife and disconnection, poetry reacquaints us with our shared humanity. Join Veronica Golos for a four-week generative poetry workshop exploring the work of foundational African poets Chris Abani (Nigeria), Kwame Dawes (Ghana), Tsitsi Jaji (Zimbabwe), and Agostinho Neto (Angola).

We'll explore each poet’s craft tools and apply these techniques to our work. Participants will receive a packet with poems and suggestions for developing their writing.

DATES:

Wednesday(s), Jun 3, 10, 17 & 24, 6:30-8:30pm CT, Online via Zoom

COST:

Nonmember: $200; Member: $170; Student/Educ/Mil: $140

REGISTRATION

Veronica Golos is the author of four poetry books: GIRL, awarded the Naji Naaman Honor Prize in 2019; Rootwork, winner of the 2016 Southwest Book Design Award in Poetry; Vocabulary of Silence, a 2011 New Mexico Book Award winner; and A Bell Buried Deep, a Nicholas Roerich Poetry Prize winner. She teaches poetry for Hugo House, Gemini Ink, and SOMOS. She lives in Taos, New Mexico with her husband, David Pérez.